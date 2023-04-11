Nandipha Magudumana’s ties with local celebrities surface

South Africa’s most-talked about woman, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, has been linked with numerous well-known public figures.

With Magudumana’s recent arrest in Tanzania, Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani, popularly known as Dr Pashy, has found herself in hot water.

This after revelations that Magudumana had stolen Ntshani’s identity when she fled the country with her lover Thabo Bester. The lovebirds and a Mozambican national were nabbed in the east African country late on Friday.

Sunday World has learnt that a fistfight broke out when Interpol officials and the Tanzanian police nabbed South Africa’s most wanted fugitives alongside their Mozambican aide.

Bester and his accomplices, who were en route to Kenya in their cross-border escapade, came out second-best in the physical scuffle on Friday night close to the border.

Moments earlier, the trio had attempted to evade law-enforcement officials in a high-speed chase but later abandoned their getaway car and tried to flee on foot.

However, the authorities stayed on their tracks and eventually caught up with them.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Dr Pashy Foundation said Ntshani is seeking legal advice regarding the identity theft.

“In 2020, the organisation hosted a women’s seminar with Dr Nandipha as one of the guest speakers,” reads the statement.

“This event was in line with the organisation’s sole purpose of inspiring, empowering, and uplifting women and children.

“The company further entered an agreement with Vibes Africa Incorporation International, a company that is wholly owned by Dr Nandipha Magudumana.”

The foundation refuted allegations in the media, saying it never received any funding from Magudumana.

Well-known journalist Redi Tlhabi also found herself in the spotlight on Twitter after users pulled a tweet from 2018 where she was complimenting Magudumana.

Thlabi’s journalism skills have now come under the spotlight after the revelation.

King of kwaito Arthur Mofokate has also been dragged after his old social media post surfaced where he said his doctor was better than others, referring to Magudumana.

