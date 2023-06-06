‘Netflix’ star Anna Shay has died from a stroke at 62

Netflix star Anna Shay passed away on Monday at the age of 62 after she suffered a stroke. Shay was well known for her participation in Netflix’s Bling Empire – which follows a group of wealthy friends in Los Angeles.

Shay’s family announced the news of her death in a statement on Monday.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten,” reads the statement.

She was the daughter of billionaires, Edward Shay and Ai-San Shay, who accumulated their wealth in the arms and defence technology trade through the company Edward founded, Pacific Architects and Engineers, in 1955.

Shay was married and divorced four times, but none of her wealth comes from her ex-husbands, although some media reports suggested the splits were amicable.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.