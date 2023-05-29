New TV show makes motherhood look like a walk in the park

Reality TV star Mpumi Mophatlane, affectionally known as Mrs Mops, will star in The Mommy Club, a new television show.

The reality show follows five glamorous Jozi momfluencers navigating the challenges of parenting and the cutthroat world of “it moms”.

Mrs Mops will star alongside Msmanche, a businesswoman and one of South Africa’s first influencers; and Hermajesty, author and motivational speaker; as well as new mom Nunurai, an event planner and florist to the stars. Also featured in the show is beauty and health entrepreneur Ratile Mabitsela.

Executive producer at POP24 Zinzi Velelo Alake said the idea for the show came from her own experiences of motherhood.

“After I had my child, I saw mommies who also just had children but they seemed to have it all together, better than I ever did, so that sparked my interest and I wondered if they were in some ‘Mommy Club’,” said Alake.

Alakhe said she hopes The Mommy Club will be able to show women that being a mom does not have to stop one’s life.

“You can still be glamorous, loving, young, ambitious and all things fabulous. Kids are an addition to your life, there is you before kids and there will be you after kids, so it is very important not to neglect yourself and your dreams.”

Between the five ladies, they have 15 children and 13 nannies. Shopping at the Diamond Walk, having a social life, and drinking the most expensive champagne would not be possible otherwise.

Mrs Mops, who is the second mother to her children, shared that her nanny is everything to her and the kids.

Her nanny Manche Thema shared: “My job is to look after the kids and it has been amazing. They are very polite and they listen to instructions, even though they are privileged, they have humanity.

“Looking after them and seeing them grow brings me so much joy. I am fortunate to work with such a good family, because I know other nannies and their situations are not as pleasant as mine.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.