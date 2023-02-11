Nigerian-born English muso Jacob Banks performs in SA

Jacob Banks, the Nigerian-born English singer and songwriter from Birmingham, London, will perform at 1 Fox Newtown, Johannesburg, on 3 March.

The 31-year-old artist was born Jacob Akintayo Akinoso. He launched his career after winning the 2012 MOBO UnSung regional competition in Birmingham followed by the Adidas Are You In music competition. The UK MOBO Awards honour achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, UK Drill, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

The 1 Fox Newtown show is organised by Sonic Cities, in collaboration with Beanstalk Productions, Sho-Sho Communication and The Good Times Co.

This will be Bank’s first time performing in SA, this comes after he had already toured Europe, North and South America and the Asia Pacific.

“Like all trailblazers, Banks has defied music boundaries since his entry into the scene over 10 years ago,” Banks’ team said.

“His ear-catching signature sound remains steeped in the swing of R&B, the grit of rock & roll and pop, the gusto of hip hop and a splash of reggae and gospel. Banks crafts his songs around his rich baritone voice for his multi-layered productions.”

Banks is known for his hit Chainsmoking, which has racked up more than 25-million views on YouTube and more than 51-million streams on Spotify. He is signed to US label Interscope Records, and boasts two albums, Village and Lies About the War, as well as a number of singles including For My Friends, The Boy Who Cried Freedom, Move With You and The Paradox. He also has an EP titled The Monologue.

