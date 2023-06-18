Nkayi committed professional suicide with false accusations

Radio and television icon Unathi Nkayi committed a career hara-kiri when she refused to apologise to her former colleague Sizwe Dhlomo for “falsely accusing” him of hurling profanities at her in the studio of the Gauteng-based radio station last year.This despite being instructed to extend an olive branch to Dhlomo by the station’s human resource head, Bhekiwe Khumalo, after the station’s internal investigations exonerated Dhlomo of any wrongdoing.

