No eternal rest for AKA as Caiphus Semenya demands royalties

By Ngwako Malatji
The legendary Caiphus Semenya has given AKA's record company, Sony Music, an ultimatum to pay up or face the music.

Internationally renowned jazz maestro Caiphus Semenya is knocking on the grave of slain hip-hop artist AKA demanding payment for royalties of popular songs the rapper sampled for his two albums without his permission.

Semenya is allegedly demanding 50% of royalties from two ditties AKA sampled on his two blockbuster albums without obtaining a written consent from the 83-year-old musician.

