No eternal rest for AKA as Caiphus Semenya demands royalties

Internationally renowned jazz maestro Caiphus Semenya is knocking on the grave of slain hip-hop artist AKA demanding payment for royalties of popular songs the rapper sampled for his two albums without his permission.

Semenya is allegedly demanding 50% of royalties from two ditties AKA sampled on his two blockbuster albums without obtaining a written consent from the 83-year-old musician.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

