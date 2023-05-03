Celebrity News

Noluthando Meje to shake things up on ‘Uzalo’

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Noluthando Meje / Instagram

Actress and singer Noluthando ‘Nolly’ Meje has joined the SABC 1 family after bagging a role on the weekday soapie Uzalo.

Meje will play the character of Zola, a special investigations unit detective – a gorgeous, feisty, tough detective, who is married to her job and is always proving herself in a male-dominated field.

“I’m excited to have joined the Uzalo SABC 1 family as Zola, she’s about to shake things up,” she wrote.


Also joining is Menzi Nxumalo, who will play the character of Thalente Bhengu. Bhengu is also a Special Investigative Unit Detective who has come to KwaMashu on a mission.

Nxumalo has also made appearances on Durban Gen. 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. 

Author

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.