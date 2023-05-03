Noluthando Meje to shake things up on ‘Uzalo’

Actress and singer Noluthando ‘Nolly’ Meje has joined the SABC 1 family after bagging a role on the weekday soapie Uzalo.

Meje will play the character of Zola, a special investigations unit detective – a gorgeous, feisty, tough detective, who is married to her job and is always proving herself in a male-dominated field.

“I’m excited to have joined the Uzalo SABC 1 family as Zola, she’s about to shake things up,” she wrote.

Also joining is Menzi Nxumalo, who will play the character of Thalente Bhengu. Bhengu is also a Special Investigative Unit Detective who has come to KwaMashu on a mission.

Nxumalo has also made appearances on Durban Gen.

