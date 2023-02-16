Nolwazi Ngubeni bows out of ‘Scandal!’

Scandal!’s most talked about actress, Nolwazi Ngubeni, who plays the role of Mbali Kubeka, has made an exit on the telenovela. The award-winning actress bowed out of Scandal! on Wednesday night.

Ngubeni said being on Scandal! has been one of the greatest joys of her career. She added that she was committed to ending on a high note.

“I was even specific about how I wanted my hair to look when Mbali dies. I was intentional about giving the last few weeks everything I have and I’m grateful the Scandal team provided me a platform to do so.”

“I truly appreciate the immense support the producers, cast, and crew have shown me. I walk away with fond memories as I prepare to take on the next phase of my journey. Thank you to all the viewers for watching and consistently supporting my work,” said Ngubeni.

Ngubeni will carry on with her journey as a casting director in the new season of Umkhokha on Mzansi Magic and acting in another production.

Grace Mahlaba, the head writer and creative producer at Scandal!, said Ngubeni carried the weight of Mbali’s schemes on her shoulders with such conviction, dedication, and bought layers to the character that were a delight to watch.

