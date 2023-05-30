Celebrity News

Nothing bad about being a Bolt driver – Saytsheni Mdakhi

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Saytsheni Mdakhi says he has no issues about the e-hailing app. / Instagram

Former Isibaya actor Saytsheni Mdakhi and producer of the new Showmax local series Mkhonto made headlines recently for being a Bolt driver.

Taking to social media, Mdakhi clapped back and said he has no issues with the e-hailing app, but has issues with the article which was uninformed.

According to the article, Mdakhi started being a driver for Bolt during the Covid-19 lockdown, which was not a good time for most productions and actors.


A friend and colleague had said that Mdakhi does not have a celebrity mentality, so he does as he pleases, as long as he takes care of his family.

“Being a Bolt driver is not a bad thing. If they said I walk around naked in the streets screaming Bolt, bekuzonyiwa [it would have been bad],” he wrote.

 

