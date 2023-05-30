Nothing bad about being a Bolt driver – Saytsheni Mdakhi

Former Isibaya actor Saytsheni Mdakhi and producer of the new Showmax local series Mkhonto made headlines recently for being a Bolt driver.

Taking to social media, Mdakhi clapped back and said he has no issues with the e-hailing app, but has issues with the article which was uninformed.

According to the article, Mdakhi started being a driver for Bolt during the Covid-19 lockdown, which was not a good time for most productions and actors.

A friend and colleague had said that Mdakhi does not have a celebrity mentality, so he does as he pleases, as long as he takes care of his family.

“Being a Bolt driver is not a bad thing. If they said I walk around naked in the streets screaming Bolt, bekuzonyiwa [it would have been bad],” he wrote.

Being a Bolt driver is not a bad thing. If they said I walk around naked in the streets screaming BOLT! Bekuzonyiwa! The only issue I have with this article is that it's uninformed. I wish they said something about my latest Movie "MKHONTO" currently streaming on Showmax. pic.twitter.com/U3trk04NB2 — Sayitsheni Mdakhi (@Mdarkies) May 28, 2023

