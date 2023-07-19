Ntando Zondi grateful to be part of ‘Shaka iLembe’ cast

Rising star Ntando Zondi, who portrays the role of the young Shaka, on Mzansi Magic’s series Shaka iLembe is grateful to be part of the cast.

Out of hundreds of teens, the 15-year-old Ntando Zondi was chosen to portray the role of the the young Prince.

He has no formal training in acting but has always loved and appreciated the craft, dreaming of becoming an actor.

When casting directors called him back for a second audition, he almost did not answer the call as it was an unknown number. Little did he know it was a call that would change his life.

The assignment for the Bomb Production casting team was to cast a young teen who had talent and a similar resemblance to Lemogang Tsipa, who plays the adult Shaka.

He said his mentors are Nomzamo Mbatha, who plays his mother Nandi, who he said was always at his side during filming. He refers to Bongumusa Zungu, the casting director, as his big brother from another mother.

“Being part of this production is an honour and very special to me and my family. I cannot believe that I am part of a series that is so epic and telling an important story. I am so grateful for the opportunity and taking on the big role of young Shaka Zulu who grows to become a formidable King in the future. For me, this is a life-changing experience,” said Ntando Zondi.

Ntando Zondi, who is currently in Grade 8, also takes his studies seriously with 2023 being his first year in high school. He said he was also awarded certificates in drama (2), Arts and Culture (1), and Academics (1) in his final year of primary school.

His future wish is to become an entrepreneur and international actor.

