Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo slams haters attacking her daughter

Radio and television personality Ntombee Ngcobo-Mzolo has come out guns blazing to defend her daughter from haters attacking her.

Ngcobo-Mzolo said she wishes people could give her daughter Nomvelo Mzolo the credit that she deserves for the work she is putting in for her Miss Pre Teen pageant campaign.

“Stop acting like she’s getting votes because of her family. We are campaigning literally DMing people asking for votes and running charity and fundraising events/ campaigns while you and your children sleep and do nothing. Then you have the guts to go on social media and complain about the support Nomvelo is getting,” she wrote.

She also slammed parents for teaching their children to hate saying they should rather be inspired by her daughter’s strength.

“This gorgeous queen has lost two siblings, but remains positive, kind, loving, and very helpful and deserves good things,” she added.

Ngcobo-Mzolo added how she and her siblings also suffered from the same thing and they had to work ten times harder. She said she does not want people to put her child through the same thing they went through.

“We worked very hard to change our situation to have everything we have and continue to work hard to maintain it because we know that it doesn’t fall off trees.”

