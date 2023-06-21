Nzuzo Njilo case postponed to July for trial date

Businessman and media personality Faith Nketsi’s husband Nzuzo Njilo’s fraud case has been postponed to July 24 for a trial date.

Njilo and his accomplice Kwanda Ntshangase made a brief appearance at the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where the matter was postponed to July. Njilo and Ntshangase were granted R30 000 and R3 000 bail respectively.

During their brief appearance, the court heard that the investigations in the matter have been concluded, and the matter is ready to be heard for trial.

Ntshangase and Njilo allegedly defrauded a woman by selling her a truck in 2021 but did not deliver the truck. They each face a charge of fraud linked to the dodgy sale of the truck.

The duo was nabbed in May after police published their names on social media as wanted men.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said at the time: “The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money.”

The truck, according to Netshiunda, was never delivered.

“Since then, the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts remain unknown,” he added.

