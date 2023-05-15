One day I’m gonna wake up and feel nothing – Sni Mhlongo

YouTube sensation Snikiwe “Sni” Mhlongo has made a return to the social media platform, sharing that she cannot wait for the day when she will “wake up and feel nothing”.

This after Mhlongo was allegedly cheated on by her actor boyfriend Zamani Mbatha at the beginning of March.

In the video, Mhlongo shares her vulnerability and her experience with her first infidelity encounter.

She said she started getting her life together in April, but relapsed, stating that she is not sure what led to or triggered her relapse.

“With regards to the cheating incident, I don’t think there is anything more I can say. I appreciate everyone who picked up how out of character I was by posting about the entire incident,” she said.

Mhlongo said the reason she was off YouTube for some time was because she was “not okay”, and had to take a back seat.

She said she feels she has made progress in her healing journey, because there were times when she felt it was never going to be okay.

Her mother (Brenda Mhlongo), sisters, therapist, and friends came to the rescue while she was going through the most, she said.

Mhlongo further shared that she felt her safety was compromised following the viral video of her meeting up with her ex-boyfriend outside her apartment.

“It feels good to be back in the swing of things, I am taking every day as it comes,” she said.

“One of the worst things to come out of this whole experience is that my safety is compromised, because people were posting outside of my home and were guessing where I stay.

“I tried opening a case but I couldn’t trace back who posted the videos and pictures.”

See the full video below:

