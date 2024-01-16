Our divorce is ongoing, explains Booth’s estranged wife Sonia

Former model Sonia Booth has set the record straight regarding her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Matthew Booth.

Sonia explained on social media that she has been getting tagged on posts with misinformed and incorrect utterances.

She said Matthew filed for divorce in November 2022 and his alleged side chick Bongani Mthombeni-Moller filed for divorce from her husband in February 2023.

“Her divorce was finalised in November 2023 and ours is still ongoing,” she wrote.

According to reports, Sonia won a defamation case against Mthombeni-Moller.

The court is said to have ruled that Sonia’s legal fees, alleged to be R75 000, be paid up by Mthombeni-Moller.

This was said to have been followed with Mthombeni-Moller’s dispute, who allegedly ended up requesting a hearing that has been set for May, according to a publication.

Sonia was reported to have since expressed her views on the matter, stating that lawsuits are not for those with “little purses”.

Defamation

In 2023, she teamed up with her legal team after Mthombeni-Moller filed papers at the Johannesburg High Court seeking a court order to bar her from making defamatory statements against her.

She also asked Sonia to retract her defamatory social media posts.

Mthombeni-Moller is said to have also demanded Sonia to apologise for accusing her of wrecking her marriage.

In November 2022, Sonia shocked social media when she detailed how she found out about Matthew’s meandering ways in February of that year.

“On July 10, Matthew Booth leaves the house in the morning [and] stops to buy flowers and goes to Bongani Moller’s house. The bank statement shows a fishmonger lunch was also enjoyed,” she wrote.

“He got home in the evening after having spent the entire day there. They spent the night in Polokwane and the following day he dropped her off at her house. My private investigator followed them to Polokwane, Pietermaritzburg, and Umhlanga.”

She further said the retired football player missed their son’s birthday to be with his mistress.

In 2017, Sonia wrote a book called Surviving ICU after a CT scan revealed that she had a burst cyst and four fibroids, and had to undergo surgery.

She also claimed in the thread that she had a long conversation with Mthombeni-Moller’s husband and that he had confirmed certain events that he also found strange.

