Out-on-bail Faith Nketsi’s hubby passes out after heavy drinking

Businessman and Faith Nketsi’s husband Nzuzo Njilo allegedly drunk himself into a stupor 72 hours after being released from jail.

Meanwhile, his co-accused Kwanda Ntshangase was almost thrown back in jail for contacting the victim in their fraud case, violating his bail terms.

Njilo and Ntshangase were granted R30 000 and R3 000 bail, respectively, at the Port Shepstone magistrates court on Friday.

Sunday World understands that Njilo, Nketsi and friends partied up a storm at the weekend by club hopping at Sandton establishments including club Booth and businessman Edwin Sodi’s joint LIV in Sandton.

So wasted was Njilo on Sunday night allegedly passed out at the club’s management offices after having one too many.

A club employee who spoke to Sunday World on condition of anonymity said: “Faith’s man was at Liv on Sunday. He ordered a ton of Don Julio and champagne. They left at around 3am, but when they left Njilo had passed out in the office.”

Another friend of Njilo said he was out with friends and was held at the manager’s office because he was too drunk.

“He was just happy. He obviously drank too much. Faith left him at the club and some of our friends left early but he stayed out of trouble and was held in the office because he was just drunk, not rowdy,” the friend said.

A Liv Club representative who only identified himself as Fanele said Njilo was not held in the office but was with his friends inside the club for most of the time.

“No one locked him in the office. He was in his section with his wife having a good time … We don’t know what time he left,” Fanele said.

Njilo was not immediately available for comment as his phone went to voicemail.

Meanwhile, Ntshangase ruffled some feathers after he contacted the victim in the fraud case, which was brought against them in KwaZulu-Natal.

In WhatsApp conversations which Sunday World have seen, Ntshangase sent a message to the witness a day after being released commenting on her pictures and sending laughing emojis.

The victim reported the message to the police who called Ntshangase and warned him. After the call from the police, he contacted the woman again to apologise.

The text message sent by Ntshangase read: “Hi I was on the phone with the IO [investigating officer]. I sent you this message, I did not know that I was not supposed to contact you even just for a harmless conversation. He called me and told me to apologise, I am sorry.”

Ntshangase and Njilo allegedly defrauded the woman by selling her a truck in 2021 but failed to deliver the vehicle.

They each face a charge of fraud linked to the dodgy sale of the truck and the matter will be back in court before the end of May.

Njilo is also expected at the Randburg magistrate’s court on June 28 for another fraud-related matter.

