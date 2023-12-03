Pabi Moloi took photos of ex in cell, threatened him

Revered media icon Pabi Moloi allegedly engineered the arrest of her ex-husband Ruan Adams, visited him at the police holding cell where he was detained, shot pictures of him and warned she would show him who she really was.

Adams was later thrown into a squalid and stinking police holding cell alongside dangerous criminals and released later without being prosecuted.

The chilling details, which expose how influential figures abuse their proximity to power, were revealed by Adams in another lawsuit he has filed against Moloi and Minister of Police Bheki Cele in the Johannesburg regional court last month.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content