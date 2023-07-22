Pamela Mtanga’s hair brand is growing by leaps and bounds

Media personality and entrepreneur Pamela Mtanga has relaunched her hair brand Honey Comb Hair with new and improved systems and a website.

The relaunch comes just two months after Mtanga first launched the brand.

Speaking about her brand, she said she felt proud.

“In a short period of time I realized the immense impact that influencers have on brand marketing,” said Mtanga.

“I had to take a step back and build a sustainable system for the business to operate on in order to meet the growing demand.

“This includes hiring a workforce and migrating to a website to better manage the business.”

In the process of setting up the business, Mtanga and her team went through a couple of hair websites and recognised similarities.

Despite the similarities, she knew she had to do something different to stand out. One of the unique elements of the relaunch is the product shoot she did to showcase her range of wigs.

“When I started Honey Comb Hair, I had promised myself that I would apply the same creative strategies I apply for my brand collaborations to my business and allow my personality to show through the business.

“That is exactly what I did with the shoot. I am so excited to see it come to life and how it is so refreshing to see it on the website.”

Mtanga’s rapid growth over the years has seen many people label her South Africa’s next big fashion and beauty personality.

“I see myself as a person who is walking her own path and I am not in competition with anybody but myself.

“As my biggest competitor, I feel like I am constantly asking myself ‘shat’s next?’. That keeps my flame burning and I enjoy it.

“At the same time, I have learnt to balance my need to rest and to feed my passion for work and seeing my projects come to life.”

As far as her vision for Honey Comb, she said she will be taking it one step at a time.

“The next step is a salon space that provides premium hair and beauty services. Honey Comb is also a holding company, so I plan to expand further than hair within the next five years,” said Mtanga.

