Paul Mtirara and Somizi back on Metro FM airwaves

Seasoned radio personality Paul Mtirara is making a comeback to Metro FM after he was dismissed in 2015.

Mtirara was dismissed after he had been suspended for a week before he was allegedly fired without warning or a letter.

Mtirara, who presented 702’s Soulful Sundays in 2017, was the host of the Chill Factor on Metro FM during his stint at the radio station.

A reliable source, who did not want to be revealed for personal reasons, said Mtirara was also found guilty of defrauding the station with his producer at the time.

The source said they were worried because Metro FM’s business manager, Kina Nhlengethwa, tried to fire Moeti Tsiki, popularly known as Mo Flava, who was on the breakfast slot with Khutso Theledi.

Mo Flava did not serve his entire notice period, choosing to leave three days before the agreed time. He told management that he was too drained to continue with the show, because of the toxic work environment at the station.

The deep throat revealed that Nhlengethwa wants Mtirara for the Monday to Thursday 9pm-12am slot, which was headed up by Mpho Madise, popularly known as Mo G, before he had his shenanigans and was let go by the station.

“We are worried as to how can you bring back someone who had two cases against him, was found guilty and was fired. How can you bring that person back?” asked the source.

“It raises eyebrows as to why the station would bring someone who stole millions [of rands] from the campaign that they had for the Sunday show that he was on at the time.”

On Friday, the station confirmed that Mtirara would now host Let’s Talk About It from 9pm until midnight.

Somizi Mhlongo is also returning to the station despite Metro FM letting him go after explosive allegations made against him in 2021.

On Friday, Metro FM released its new line-up:

Siya Mhlongo is the host of the new show Command Your Day Mondays to Fridays from 5am-6am. Sabelo Mtshali, known as DJ Sabby, is the new host of METRO FM Breakfast. He will be joined by Kandice “Kandice Kardash” Coulsen from 6am-9am.

Khutso Theledi takes over The Bridge from Mondays to Fridays between 9am and midday and will be joined by Somizi Mhlongo, who will contribute on the highly popular segment Ask a Man.

Faith Mangope is the new host of METRO FM Talk from Monday to Thursday at 7pm to 9pm. A new digital offering is also in motion with the METRO FM OFF-AIR, which will be presented by Ayabonga Cawe once a week.

DJ Le Soul joins Ryan the DJ on The Urban Beat on Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm to midnight. Pretty Ngwenya, fresh from Vow Radio, will take over the weekend breakfast show The Lift on Saturdays and Sundays from 3am to 6am.

The Weekend Breakfast Sounds Good will be hosted by Mat Elle and Somizi while the METRO FM TOP 30 will be in the hands of Khanya Siyengo “Kyeezi”. Mpumi Mlambo will follow him with The Encore.

Lulo Café is taking over the METRO FM Lounge every Sunday. The rest of the line-up remains the same.

Nhlengethwa stated: “The station is making a concerted effort in investing in the best talent that will carry its strategy forward.

“This investment will allow the station to carry out its mandate to both listeners, clients, and strategic stakeholders. We remain committed to delivering exceptional content with a focus on creativity and innovation.”

