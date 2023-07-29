Peta Teanet’s family reach agreement on ‘Ka Valungu’ remake

Iconic Tsonga disco music singer Peta Teanet must be smiling from his grave as his family reached a deal to cash in on his music following the release of the amapiano banger, Ka Valungu.

Last week, Sunday World reported that Teanet’s family took down the remake of his song from streaming sites after claiming that they were not consulted by Tebza De DJ, who released the viral Ka Valungu jam featuring his voice without consulting them.

The late icon’s brother, Fosta Teanet, said the family is happy and it is all systems go after Tebza De DJ, whose real name is Tebogo Sambo, agreed to credit the muso.

“The recording company made an agreement to release the original track and credit Peta Teant. The song has been released as Peta Teanet’s original. We did not speak to Tebza personally, but we were negotiating with his management and record company and as it stands, we are all in agreement,” Forsta said.

Ka valungu has taken the country by storm after it trended on social media for its catchy lyrics which feature original song verses by Teanet, who passed away in 1996.

The song is currently number one on Spotify and it is on high rotation on radio stations.

Forsta added that their only issue with Tebza De DJ was that he did not consult them as the family before releasing the song.

“We don’t have a lot to say, expect for that we are happy that the song is back on streaming sites and that Peta Teanet was credited properly.”

“Last time when we warned Tebza De DJ, was for us to send a stern a strong warning that copyright is a serious issue,” he said.

On the brighter side, Tebza De DJ revived Peta Teanets career 27 years following his passing as the release of the song saw streaming numbers for his other music soar and his name being reintroduced to GenZ according to Spotify data.

The UK is one of the top countries streaming Peta Teanet’s original music. His music listenership increased by 73%, and his streams by 100%, according to Spotify data tracking in the past month. Younger millennials aged between 28-34 lead the listenership pack at 28%, followed by those between 35-44 at 24%. The 23-27-year-olds make up 19% of his listeners, while the 18-22-year-olds are 14%.

Teanet, who lived in Thapane village, Bolobedu was a South African disco musician of Shangaan descent. He released over five albums and hit songs such and Cina Ndoda, Damage and I love you. Teanet was shot and killed by a policeman during an argument.

