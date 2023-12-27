Phala Phala FM under fire for snubbing Master KG’s banger

Despite being one of the most-streamed songs in the country at the moment, Master KG’s hit number Keneilwe has been snubbed by Phala Phala FM.

The radio station, which is based at the musician’s home province of Limpopo, has now come under fire from other artists saying the snub is unfair.

Speaking to Sunday World on Wednesday Mpho Mashabela, chairperson of Limpopo Artists Movement, expressed his disappointment at the station’s decision.

TikTok challenges

“What happened is just pure nonsense, the whole radio station just sidelined Master KG,” said Mashabela.

“Phala Phala FM is not taking us forward but backwards. We as the Limpopo Artists Movement are really disappointed.”

Keneilwe, which was released shortly before the festive season, kicked in as a remark of legendary artist Dan Tshanda’s song Keneilwe which features Dalom Kids.

The song has taken the country by storm and has ignited thousands of TikTok challenges. It has also been blasting the airwaves.

Millions of streams

The number has so far garnered millions of streams across all digital streaming platforms including YouTube, where it is sitting on 6.6-million views just a month after its release.

“They [Phala Phala FM] should have supported the legendary Dan Tshanda, said Mashabela.

“Some artists entered the Top 20 with more [than] three songs but they chose to take one song from Master KG. We are just going to boycott their Song of the Year [competition].”

The Phala Phala FM Top 20 song list includes Cyria the Comm for Mapholisa, De Mthuda for Sgud Snyc, King Monada for his track Lemenemene, Kharishma for her hit track Matome, DJ Cleo for Tong Po, iPlan by Dlala Thukzin, Makhadzi’s Movie and Master KGs Dubula.

The internationally acclaimed Master KG, born Kgaogelo Moagi, had not responded to Sunday World’s request for a comment at the time of publishing.

A list of questions was sent to the SABC and the broadcaster’s response will be added when the story is updated.

