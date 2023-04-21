Pinkygirl to bare it all on ‘The PinkStar’

Reality television star Pinkygirl, better known as known as the cousin of Queen B, now wants to bare it all on her new Youtube channel The PinkStar.

Pinkygirl, whose real name is Tebogo Mekgwe, rose to fame when she appeared on Bonang Matheba’s reality show Being Bonang. She has been in the entertainment industry since 2016.

She said she wants people to get their facts right and get to know her better.

Taking to social media Pinkygirl said she has been meaning to start her channel but her mind was all over the place. She said she will speak about her daily life, travels, career, love for music, partying, and beauty.

“I’m learning a lot, so far I’ve learnt that there’s so much hatred, jealousy, discouragement, you just have to be strong and that everyone is on their own until you get the right team that believes you can do it, and that we are all destined for something, we just need to risk it and try.”

She added that this channel is not about competition but doing something that she loves.

