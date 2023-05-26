Police looking for TV star for assault on club host

Olwethu Magudumana, a club host from Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, has opened an assault case with the police after she was allegedly hit with a bottle of alcohol on her head by TV star Innocentia Morolong, sustaining serious injuries.

In an interview with Sunday World on Thursday, Magudumana said both her face and clothes were covered with blood after Morolong jumped at her with a bottle in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to Magudumana, the two were at Macarana Club in Sandton at different tables with their friends when a quarrel ensued at Morolong’s table.

“I did not fight with her, she attacked me. I was at my table with my friends and I saw Innocentia shouting at the people she was with, the fight was about a bill she did not want to pay. I went closer because I wanted to see and properly hear what was happening and she jumped at me with a bottle, accusing me [of] filming her,” said Magudumana.

She said the Diamonds and Dolls star is a bully and deserves to be arrested because she has been getting away with her crimes.

“When I went to the police station, the police said they have to arrest her because many other girls who are her victims go to the police station to lay charges and later drop them because she speaks to them on the side.

“She tried reaching out to me through her friend, but he could see that I was really hurt. I do not know how many stitches are in my head. I am not even from here, I do not know Inno personally, I know her from social media, so for her to attack me like that shocked me,” she added.

Sunday World reached out to Morolong, who said:

“I understand everything, before you even ask. I already know what you want me to address, you are going to ask about what has been happening online, right? I was there on Sunday because I was hosting. There was never a bottle, no champagne and everybody saw that, that is why I have been quiet,” said Morolong.

She further said: “Write whatever you want, do you, because you already hate me,” before she dropped her phone.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the case has been opened and the suspect is still at large.

“That is an assault with grievous bodily harm case (GBH) opened for further investigation. The suspect is not yet arrested,” Nevhuhulwi said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olwethu Magudumana (@olwehh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olwethu Magudumana (@olwehh)

