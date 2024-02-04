Police seize hijacked BMW driven by Londie London

Police have confiscated a hijacked BMW 330i believed to have been driven by reality TV star and singer Londiwe Zulu, popularly known as Londie London.

The car, which is similar to the one the boastful Zulu flaunted on social media in March last year, was allegedly hijacked in KwaZulu-Natal and handed over to her by her ex-boyfriend, Sphamandla Mabonga.

Zulu bragged to her followers that Mabonga had bought her a brand new BMW 330i, shortly after telling those who cared to listen that her other ex-fiancé had taken back the car he had given her.

