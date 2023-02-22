Polygamist Musa Mseleku slams claims of favouritism

Polygamist Musa Mseleku has dismissed claims of favouritism after there was an outcry on social media about him loving his third wife MaKhumalo more than the other wives.

Taking to social media on Monday Mseleku said people need to understand polygamy and how it works. He stated that people were accusing him of choosing the third wife because he usually goes to events with her.

Mseleku pleaded with his fans to book their favourite wives to attend these events and said he would definitely show up with whoever is booked.

“I don’t get to choose any wife to go with but you are the most important stakeholder in choosing which wife to have in your function to me they are all equal and the same. Let us spread love to all of them,” he wrote.

