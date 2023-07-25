Portraying Mandoza’s wife was fun yet challenging – Moropa

Actress Lorraine Moropa believes that starring in the late kwaito music legend Mandoza’s six-part biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza is a blessing.

Moropa told Sunday World that portraying the role of Mandoza’s wife Mpho Tshabalala was fun yet challenging.

“As an actress, any role I get is a blessing, as I grow from each story that I get to tell,” said Moropa.

“Getting to tell this story was fun but challenging because of the pressure and responsibility of portraying a real person. I wanted to portray the character in its truest form.”

The former The Queen actress said she researched her role and spent a lot of time with some of the people who were part of Mandoza’s life.

“More importantly, Mpho Tshabalala was generous with her time. I got to speak to her often and understand her better, not just as Mandoza’s wife but as a human [being] and mom.”

She believes that she was honest in her performance and is waiting for viewers to determine if she did justice to the role.

Some of the challenges that she faced was tapping out of character when she faced a dark season of loss.

“There were times I struggled getting back to Lorraine, as I was lost in those fragile and emotional moments of the character.”

The entire journey of shooting the biopic was one of her biggest highlights, because she was young when all this happened.

“I didn’t know much about it, so getting to learn and experience this historical time in our industry was so exciting,” she said.

Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza is a dramatization of kwaito legend’s life from his humble beginnings.

It looks at his meteoric rise to stardom and the bittersweet years leading up to his untimely departure.

The compelling biopic will premiere exclusively on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129) at 9pm on August 16.

