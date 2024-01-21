Prophetesses in unholy verbal tiff over televangelist

Internationally acclaimed preacher Nam Sihoyiya was forced to cancel her appearance on a television show this week following a fight with fellow preacher and friend, Prophetess Thuli Nkosazana Shenxane.

The unholy verbal exchange took place on Wednesday after Prophetess Sihoyiya filmed a television show, Talking Dominion, which is hosted by popular televangelist Enock Phiri who is Shenxane’s ex-boyfriend.

Following the filming of the show, Sihoyiya allegedly received a phone call from Shenxane accusing her of being a traitor, calling her “Judas Iscariot” and accusing her of fraternising with her enemy.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

