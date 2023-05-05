Queen KaMayisela stays put in her marriage to King MisuZulu

AmaZulu Queen Ntokozo kaMayisela is still put in her marriage following cheating allegations that rocked the royal house including an affair between her husband, King MisuZulu kaZwelithini, and social activist Sihle Sibisi.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday World on Thursday, KaMayisela revealed that she has not seen peace in her union with the king since their marriage was registered two years ago.

She alleged that there have been detractors who have been planting fake malicious messages perpetuated to be communication between her and other members of the royal family, painting her as ill-mannered and an unroyal character.

“I am at my house at Pongola. I am at my home and I have never left. I have seen everything that has been written about me and I am shocked about my name being dragged,” she said.

“None of the things that are being written have been happening. I have seen the SMSs that were written about me.

“There were SMSs that were created to cause a rift in my house, the SMSs which were ridiculous. It is clear that someone wants to destroy me.”

The SMSs that KaMayisela was referring to are alleged communication between her and a third party, where they are discussing a plan to plant stories about the king in the media to extort money from him.

Another text message also discusses the king’s alleged affair with other women at their home.

KaMayisela also denied that she has been kicked out of the royal house due to an alleged affair between her and her husband’s cousin and close confidant, uMthokozisi Ntombela, also referred to as Prince Mahlobo.

The queen declined to comment on allegations that MisuZulu was involved in a romantic relationship with the gender-based-violence (GBV) and children’s rights activist since 2022, saying she has never met her.

“I am not going to touch on Sihle. I don’t know her and I have never met her. I am talking about myself,” she said.

In January, Sibisi claimed that she had been having an affair with King MisuZulu from September 2022, after she met him during the Reed Dance.

She said theirs was a short-lived romance which ended in her being threatened by King MisuZulu.

