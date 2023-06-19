Quincy Jones recovering at home after health scare

American record producer, songwriter, composer, film and television producer Quincy Jones is recovering at home after he had to be rushed to hospital on Saturday. Jones was rushed to hospital after he had a bad reaction to some food he ate.

According to media reports, the 90-year-old music legend was rushed to the ER after a medical emergency at his Los Angles home.

A representative of the iconic winner of 28 Grammy awards and 80 Grammy nominations told TMZ the music producer had a bad reaction to some food he ate and called an ambulance as a precaution on Saturday afternoon.

The 1992 Grammy Legend Award recipient was soon released after doctors gave him the all-clear.

