Rapper Missy Elliot inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Rapper Missy Elliott is the first female to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Born Melissa Arnette Elliott, she will be inducted alongside Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, and The Spinners.

The announcement was made on Wednesday. There will be six more inductees added to the list, with the distinction of being selected by a select Hall of Fame committee to join the seven performers who were voted in via general balloting.

Taking to social media on Wednesday Missy Elliot expressed her gratitude to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and how much this means to her.

“I want to say this is huge not just for me but all my sisters in Hip Hop this door is now open to showcase the hard work and what many of us contribute to the music. I have cried all morning because I am grateful.

“I want to say I love you and congratulations to all the other legendary artists who will now be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They have committed decades of hard work and impact in music,” she wrote.

