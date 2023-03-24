Rapper Nadia Nakai goes back to work after brutal death of AKA

South African rapper Nadia Nakai is going back to work for the first time since the passing of her lover, Kiernanl ‘AKA’ Forbes.

He was brutally killed in February in Durban outside the Wish Restuarant, together with his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane who also died. The men who shot them brazenly in full view of the public have still not been arrested.

On Friday, Nakai took to Instagram to share the places that she will be working from on the weekend.

The Young, Famous and African reality star has been mourning her late partner. She said she would never be ready to go back to work until she tries.

“Hey guys, catch me tonight at Rockets in Bryanston, tomorrow I am out at Montana and Rockets Menlyn then Sunday I’ll be at Konka. You never ready until you try, see you this weekend,” she wrote.

She further thanked her fans for the love and support as she continues to live after her partner’s departure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rockets (@rockets.life)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author