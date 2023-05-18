Real drama unfolding on set of Mandoza biopic

Drama is unfolding on the set of Kwaito icon Mandoza’s film after actors and crew were allegedly not paid a penny since filming started.

News of Mandoza’s biopic being created broke in March with popular actors Lorraine Moropa and award-winning actor Wiseman Mncube being cast as leads.

Sunday World understands that executive producer and Mandoza’s former manager Vaughn Eaton informed actors and crew through a letter that they will not be getting paid due to delays.

The letter, which Sunday World has seen reads: “I am writing to you today to apologise for the delay in payment for the services that you provided to our organisation.

“We understand that this delay can cause inconvenience for you and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that this may have caused.”

Mandoza passed away following a battle with cancer in 2016. The biopic is being produced by Biopic Films.

The letter which is dated May 4 also informs cast and crew that the production is waiting for payments from sponsors.

“We are currently awaiting payment from our funders and unfortunately, the payment process is taking longer than anticipated. We have been in contact with our funders to expedite the payment process and expect resolve as soon as possible.

“Rest assured that we are doing everything in our power to resolve this matter as soon as possible but can assure all cast and crew that all payments will be finalised.”

Sunday World understands that the actors and crew were still not paid by Thursday.

Eaton said in the letter: “We value our business relationship with you and we hope that this delay in payment does not affect our future collaborations. We are committed to settling this outstanding payment with you as soon as we receive payment from our funders.

“Once again, please accept our sincerest apologies for the delay in payment. We appreciate your understanding and patience during this time.”

Eaton was not immediately available for comment.

