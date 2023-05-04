Retired blesser Serge blows R60k on booze celebrating acquittal

Media personality Serge Cabonge celebrated winning a court case against the police by blowing about R60 000 on alcohol at Room 130 Bar in Sandton on Wednesday night.

The retired and self-proclaimed international blesser seemingly revisited his past by popping champagne with a female friend at a popular nightclub, racking up a bill of R59 790 in total.

The bill, which was settled in full, shows that R37 500 was spent on three bottles of Ace of Spades Brut champagne costing R12 500 each. Two bottles of Moet at a cost of R1 700 each were also ordered on the night, as well as 15 cans of Red Bull.

The pair also ordered two plates of popular Nigerian dish jollof rice at R50 each, as well as 15 glasses of naughty cocktail Blow Job, which amounted to R600.

Cabonge told Sunday World that he was celebrating his exoneration after he was falsely arrested for reckless and negligent driving in January 2022.

“I am happy that I was acquitted of a crime that I didn’t commit, and I respect the law because no one is above the law in this country,” he said.

“People should know their rights and justice was served rightfully and equally, and that shows that no one in the country is above the law.

“Let us all respect the law. I would never undermine anyone and I thank God that he helped me with the case, as I was innocent, and for that I decided to celebrate as we only live once, so let’s enjoy it rightfully.”

In April, the Wynberg magistrate’s court acquitted the retired blesser of the charge. He retaliated by demanding R1-million from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department after his acquittal.

The matter will be heard in the high court in Johannesburg.

