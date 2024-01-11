RHOD star Annie Mthembu makes her mental health a priority

Reality TV star Annie Mthembu has explained her absence on Real Housewives of Durban’s (RHOD) upcoming season.

Mthembu, who first appeared in season two of RHOD, said she is focusing on her mental health, hence she is sitting this season out.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, she reflected on her time on the reality show, citing that she had an incredible life-changing experience of the good, bad, and the ugly.

“It took me from being this shy and introverted girl into being a woman who knows herself and what she stands for,” wrote Mthembu.

She said the growth and transition were not going to be possible without her fellow cast members who challenged her and taught her how to accept friendship when she was used to being alone.

Time for reflection

“Unfortunately I had to sit this season out because I needed a mental health break, some time for reflection, and also to focus on my businesses which have been growing in the background.

“This time around needed me to be more present to assist with their growth.”

She said she could not wait to watch the show’s new season, set to premiere in February.

“I wish all the cast mates the best of luck. Remember to take care of yourself in between the hype, because I know it can be a lot.

“I love you all, and welcome to the new cast members. Hope you are prepared for the next few months and that your debut delivers everything you wanted and more.”

Making a return on the franchise are Nonku Williams and Sorisha Naidoo. Maria Valaskatzis and Slindile Wendy Ndlovu return for their second season while Jojo Robinson returns for her third season.

Ameigh Sibahle Thompson, Nqobile “Angel” Ndlela, and Zamaswazi Ngcobo will be appearing in The Real Housewives of Durban for the first time.

