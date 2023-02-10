RHOD’s Nonku Williams gifts 9 homes to the poor

Real Housewives of Durban star and businesswoman Nonku Williams has taken to social media to share that she has gifted nine homes to the less fortunate.

Williams is the owner of a logistics company and a construction company focusing on low-cost housing.

On Friday Williams expressed that nothing gives her more satisfaction than helping those who are are less fortunate. She added that they handed over nine units that they built in the past two weeks.

The reality star said she had collaborated with Calven, who is fellow cast member Jojo Robinson’s husband.

“One family, in particular, had lost their parents in a fire and only kids were left homeless, we as Lukuye Developments together with Calven from Bluff meats supply had an opportunity to sponsor furniture and Bluff meat supply sponsored meat packs for the 10 families,” she wrote.

