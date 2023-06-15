Riky Rick remerges in new single ‘Stronger’

Fans of the late fashion icon and hip-hop artist Rikhado ‘Riky Rick” Makhado will once again get to hear his voice in a new song titled Stronger.

The song was done using AI and the late musician’s own words taken from his social media posts. It was woven together by his long-time collaborators Ganja Beatz, Audio Militia, and lyricist Lebo Machudi.

The Riky Rick Foundation has announced that they aim to bring attention to mental health issues and will be raising funds in order to support people or organisations who promote mental health.

The foundation has created a place to respond to Riky’s rallying call to care for young people.

Louisa Zondo, Riky Rick’s mother said: “Our hope is that the Riky Rick Foundation for the Promotion of Artivism will inspire individuals and organisation to care for young people, for mental health and wellbeing as well as participate in bringing about the changes we want in society.

His long-time partner Bianca Naidoo said: “The message we’re getting out of this campaign will honour Riky’s legacy of promoting positivity. We hope it benefits his fans and anyone struggling with mental health.”

