Rising R&B star MOE. extremely excited about her award

With a global fan base from Mzansi to New York and China, Motswedi Modiba, widely known by her stage name MOE., is a shining star no one saw coming.

This after she shocked music lovers when she walked away with her first award at the Metro FM Music Awards held in Mbombela, Mpumalanga at the weekend.

The Tshwane-born star won the New Age R&B Artist Award for her song Me ever after.

The songstress was discovered by producer JR Bogopa on social media and has been working with him since.

Her award was received by her parents, as she sat out the awards ceremony because she was preparing for her exams at the Manhattan School of Music in New York, where she is studying for a masters of music.

“I feel a lot of emotions right now. But most of all is gratitude. I released my first song as MOE. less than a year ago, and we’re already here. It makes me so excited for what’s to come,” she shared.

She thanked JR, who found her on TikTok a year ago and helped bring her music career to life. “I’m so grateful to God for giving me this moment.

“To Metro FM for gracing me with my first award. To my incredible fans who really showed out and voted for me, nationally and internationally.

“To my family and friends who’ve given me so much support and love. To my incredible team for putting this tune together. JR Bogopa, who found me on TikTok a year ago and helped me bring MOE. to life.”



JR said they have worked hard, however, they have not even scraped the surface yet. “Here’s to many more. I can’t wait for the next release. Well done to MOE. and the production team and Civil.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOE. (@moeismusic)

Deep London making waves with new hit Hamba Wena

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author