Rising star Olwethu Mackay bows out of ‘House of Zwide’

House Of Zwide’s Olwethu Mackay, who is making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, has bowed out of the weekday television series.

Speaking to Sunday World the 19-year-old, who is currently in his first year at AFDA studying towards a BA in Motion Picture, said he was eternally grateful to Bomb Productions for allowing him to join their family.

“I’m grateful for them trusting me with such an integral role in the show. They’ve provided me with a lifetime worth of experience and knowledge that I can take with me to future jobs. They put me in a space with legends and allowed me to grow and gave me room to learn in that space. It is an opportunity that comes by once in a blue moon and they believed in me enough to take the leap by hiring a fresh face for the role,” said Mackay.

He said he is appreciative of all of his colleagues as they were all older and wise and supported his craft.

“They provided me with much support and guidance throughout my journey playing Senzo. Every day I was learning new tidbits about the industry and about myself as a performer. Finding an agency or some form of representation was the biggest lesson I took from my experience because a good manager can make your experiences as a performer much smoother than going at it alone.”

Speaking on what’s next for him he said he has his foot in the door and will push his way through to reach wider audiences on bigger platforms.

“I’ve just joined an agency so I’m excited to see what they have in store for me. I’ve also been flexing my screenwriting muscles and have been in communication with several producers, screenwriters, and directors in order to fine-tune my work. I hope to expand my knowledge and skill set in this field,” he added.

Also Read: House of Zwide’s Olwethu Mackay grateful to work with icons

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.