Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe spark dating rumuors

Legendary sportscaster Robert Marawa did not only score himself a new hot radio slot, but it appears that he also scored a new girlfriend in his colleague and media personality Thando Thabethe.

Marawa and the newly-minted reality TV show star have sparked dating rumours after they were spotted looking lovey dovey on a date recently.

Sunday World has learnt that the two have been spending a lot of time together, including going to dinner dates with friends together.

The pair was spotted holding hands and looking like a couple at a recent dinner date two weeks ago.

The moment was captured in a picture which was shared with Sunday World. In the picture, Thabethe and Marawa are holding hands while sitting next to a friend at a dinner date.

The pair smiles gleefully while Marawa holds Thabethe’s hand on top of the table.

It is not yet clear how long the pair has been dating, but they have both been single for some time after breaking up with their respective partners.

Marawa’ last reported romantic partner was singer and actress Nelisiwe Sibiya from hit e.tv soapie Durban Gen, whom he was allegedly dating early last year.

While Thabethe was last attached to former The River actor Lunga Shabalala.

The duo are colleagues on radio 749 since Marawa joined the station in January.

Marawa, when approached for comment, said briefly: “I don’t know what you are talking about.”

