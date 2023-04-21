SABC 1 bids farewell to Musa Ngema on ‘Generations: The Legacy’

SABC 1 and Morula Pictures have bid farewell to Musa Ngema who played the role of Mazwi Moroka on Generations:The Legacy.

In a statement the show confirmed his departure and said his contract came to an end in March this year. Ngema’s character died this week and this will see the return of Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphumo for a cameo.

According to reports Ngema was shown the door for being dramatic and difficult to work with on set. Ngema joined the show in 2014 after the show got a revamp when 16 principal actors were axed from the show.

Generations:The Legacy said the decision to write a character out of the series is never an easy one, however as with any long running Television show, content soapies have to keep the show interesting and spring surprises on the audiences.

“Over the years Musa has been given many story challenges that have allowed him to showcase his talent as an actor. He has done a fantastic job of portraying the character, and we are grateful for his dedication and commitment to the role and we thank him for his contribution and wish him well,” reads the statement.

