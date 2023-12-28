Sangomas love sex, I want to venture into porn – Zodwa Wabantu

Charismatic traditional healer and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has big aspirations of turning the local porn industry upside down.

Zodwa shared these sentiments after she posted on her social media page a picture of herself having sex with a man she referred to as her boyfriend.

She captioned the graphic pictures: “Then have sex. Izangoma zensuku, fanisani isandla [modern traditional healers, take a guess whose hand is this]. Then you made it in life.”

Asked by Sunday World why she felt the need to post the graphic pictures, she responded: “I was having sex and I felt the need to post it and provide intel that as sangomas and healers, we do have sex, which we love.”

She continued: “The guy [who is not visible in the pictures] is my new boyfriend that I have been dating since my break-up.

“He’s been on my side and supportive of everything that I do, including being a dancer and a sangoma.“

Local porn industry has not blown up

Zodwa also shared that the local porn industry has not blown up, adding that she has big aspirations to venture into the X-rated industry.

“I’d do a porn movie but with a good price of course, and I’m certain it’ll lure more personalities like myself to come on board. Its [the porn industry] viewership or audience will sky rocket [once I have made that move] … trust me,” she said.

Alluding to her caption on the graphic pictures, she remarked: “I mean, I have everything and sex is important in my life.

“I really love it and I’m almost an addict but committed to my partner. Being a healer is beautiful, you see everything before it happens, hence I’m adamant that if an offer to get into the porn industry presents itself, I will do it.”

I don’t live my life for anyone

Asked whether people do judge her for being a nude sangoma, she fumed: “Judge? I wouldn’t know, I don’t live my life for anyone.

“I’d respect them if they do not judge me, because you might find them with a big fish to fry, they shouldn’t worry about me.”

The entertainer previously starred in a reality show called Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored on Moja Love on DStv channel 157.

The show’s season three in 2022 was filled with explosive family matters that took viewers into a rollercoaster of emotions as they got to see her family life in full view.

In the meantime, Zodwa is planning a comeback on TV but would not provide more details about the show she will be featured on, only saying come January 23 when the deal is expected to be sealed, .

