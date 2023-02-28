Seasoned DJ Fresh resurfaces, goes solo behind the mic

DJ Fresh is back behind the mic.

However, the acclaimed DJ is not going back on radio but will host his own podcast titled WAWwhatAweek.

A guest on Mac G’s Podcast and Chill, the seasoned radio and TV presenter took his followers down memory lane and shared how much he misses radio.

Born Thato Sikwane, the veteran DJ said he was supposed to be back on radio in April, but due to the demands of a project he is working on, he cannot fulfill his radio duties.

He was let go by Metro FM in 2019. In January 2021, he was booted from his 947 show following rape allegations. However, he has since been cleared of the rape allegations.

The first episode of his new podcast, which was launched on Friday, features guests including Eugene Khoza, Oskido, Botsang Moiloa, and DJ Sbu.

