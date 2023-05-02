Serena Williams announces pregnancy at the Met Gala

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child.

The 23-time grand slams winner, who bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the US Open in 2022, made the announcement at the Met Gala in New York on Monday.

She wrote on her Instagram: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala.”

In the photos, the 41-year-old tennis great is seen posing in a black and white gown with her husband, the founder of Reddit, and cradling the baby bump.

The couple is already parents to Olympia, who was born in 2017.

