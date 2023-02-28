Subscriptions
Shimza lambasts pickpocketers who target party-goers

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Shimza has criticised thugs pretending to be party-goers during a Kunye event in Sandton at the weekend. / Instagram

Award-winning DJ and businessman Ashley Raphala, popularly known as DJ Shimza, has slammed pickpocketers pretending to be good citizens.

Shimza added his voice to growing concerns after a video of a couple stealing from party-goers went viral on social media.

The incident happened during the annual Kunye event at Mushroom Farm Park in Sandton at the weekend.


Shimza said normally one would expect a shady-looking character to pickpocket his victim, but in this case, it was a decent-looking couple.

In the video, a woman can be seen complimenting and hugging the victims.

“There’s really no answer to picket pocketing at events honestly, “he wrote.

