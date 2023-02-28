Shimza lambasts pickpocketers who target party-goers

Award-winning DJ and businessman Ashley Raphala, popularly known as DJ Shimza, has slammed pickpocketers pretending to be good citizens.

Shimza added his voice to growing concerns after a video of a couple stealing from party-goers went viral on social media.

The incident happened during the annual Kunye event at Mushroom Farm Park in Sandton at the weekend.

Shimza said normally one would expect a shady-looking character to pickpocket his victim, but in this case, it was a decent-looking couple.

In the video, a woman can be seen complimenting and hugging the victims.

Pickpocketing couple caught on camera this past weekend at (Kunye) Event hosted by @Shimza01 at Mushroom Farm Park, Sandton.

Watch the lady in a colorful dress and the guy wearing black. Please be alert when going out dont forget to treat a stranger as a stranger. pic.twitter.com/ZHD0TMhzzb — CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) February 27, 2023

“There’s really no answer to picket pocketing at events honestly, “he wrote.

There’s really no answer to pickpocketing at events, honestly! You look for “shady looking” characters then boom, it’s a decent looking lady with her boyfriend dishing out compliments and friendly hugs 😔🙆🏾‍♂️ — SHIMZA (@Shimza01) February 27, 2023

