After a successful show last year, international award-winning artist, Simphiwe Dana is back with another offering titled MOYA, directed by Gregory Maqoma.

“I am on a journey of opening a window to my unknown musical prowess I look forward to also showcasing all the fashion and hair that celebrates many of our creatives.”

Dana says the word MOYA has different meanings, but she is exploring MOYA as a spirit.

“Growing up in a charismatic church this was a buzzword, which was to define a trancelike state that some congregants would get into, particularly during praise and worship. This is a state that I have a personal experience of. For me it would come because of an intense longing to be one with the divine, uMvelinqangi, uQamata, iDlozi elikhulu, God,” she said.

She says when her mother passed on, she found herself longing deeply. She now feels that people need healing through music.

“Music is a most potent spiritual tool that cuts across many of the divides we create amongst ourselves. Language, cultural expression, etc. I say music is a shortcut to spiritual awakening and people need healing in general, music is a great conduit for that.”

Working with Maqoma, she says the synergy that they both have is rare.

“I always say that if I were born a dancer, I would have been Greg Maqoma, and if he was born a musician, he would have been me. Titi Luzipo is another one. Her understanding of my music is so boundless. I never fear that she may misinterpret it, she has reverence for my sound.”

Dana will also be showcasing fashion and hair and she says she has always had an elevated sense of pride in her cultural expressions regarding fashion on this continent.

“I’m not one to box myself into a specific era of our fashion evolution. I take inspiration from the past and the present and the future. Nobody can define my fashion sense, without putting a time stamp on it.”

She said growing up free in the vast expanse of the village, safely ensconced far from colonial impression may have something to do with it.

Most artists have something unique that makes them stand out and she believes that artists should not be influenced by trends.

Besides doing music Dana currently has a feature in a short Netflix film that will be coming out soon.

MOYA will be held at the Joburg Theatre from Friday 3 March 2023 to Sunday 5 March 2023.

