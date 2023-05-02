Simphiwe Ngema refutes claims linking her to Thabo Bester

Actress and media personality Simphiwe Ngema has broken her silence after reports that she is the well-known celebrity who allegedly visited Thabo Bester in prison.

Initially, there were reports that businesswoman Shuawn Mkhize was the one who appeared in a prison record of people who visited Bester.

However, her name was cleared after she slammed the journalist who made the allegations. Mkhize also shared at the time that she does not even know who Bester is.

After Mkhize poured cold water over the reports, Ngema’s name came up and was associated with the visit to Bester in jail.

Taking to her social media stories, Ngema slammed the reports and said people are getting used to her easily.

“Stop trying to vilify his victims and using us as a tool for distraction and tell us the truth,” she wrote.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author