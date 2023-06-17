Singer Cici drops Ambitiouz Entertainment

Award winning singer Cici has become the latest musician to drop controversial record label Ambitiouz Entertainment.

The muso, born Busisiwe Thwala, left the record label after she joined in 2017 from her ex-boyfriend Mafokate’s stable 999 Music, which discovered her.

The Hamba Juba hitmaker released her last album with Ambitiouz Entertainment in 2021 titIed Sukulila.

A source close to the singer revealed that she informed stable boss Kgosi Mahumapelo about her intentions to drop the stable a few months ago but has been planning her exit since last year.

“The exploitation at Ambitiouz Entertainment is only bearable if you are a newcomer in the music industry and you are seeking to make a name for yourself.

“But the seasoned singers like Cici who just can’t stand it leave the label in great numbers,” the source added.

Cici is currently under Public Relations agency, The House of Thom, and her sister Sannah is responsible for her music career as her new manager.

When contacted for comment, Sannah did not answer her phone and did not return text messages sent to her.

News of Cici and Ambitiouz Entertainment breakup comes a few days after the record labeI took a knock at the Johannesburg High court and were interdicted not to remove music belonging to their former artists Blaq Diamond from YouTube and other digital streaming sites.

The record label has come under fire in recent years for exploiting their artists and allegedly paying another artist Intaba yase Dubai R3900 a month despite his song racking in millions in streams.

Mahomapelo could not be reached on his phone and he did not respond to text messages sent to him.

