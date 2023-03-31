Sithelo Shozi laughs off Cyan Boujee’s diss vlog

Social media influencer Sithelo Shozi has laughed off Cyan Boujee’s diss vlog after she was trolled by her on social media. Anele Mdoda spotted Shozi on a show on SABC 3 and said she watches the mother of three on television.

Shozi had commented on Cyan’s cleaning video about her using the same cloth to clean her kitchen and bathroom.

Controversial DJ Cyan did not take her comment lying down as she posted another video of her cleaning, but this time things took a wrong turn as it turned out to be a diss vlog.

She said Shozi, who is a mother of three, was so observant to take note of her two cloths and thought it was one used for both areas.

“On the side, she also terrorises men. But it shocks me because if you are terrorising men that means you’re rich, and if you are rich that means you should know there are different cloths for every little thing in your house. Oh, but it’s crazy because you don’t have a house. Ag, you were too focused on the designers that you could buy yourself a house or at least an apartment where you can realise that there are two cloth needed to do two different things.” she said.

What was the reason 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/NTUmwOqh8J — 𝔓𝔢𝔫𝔱𝔥𝔬𝔲𝔰𝔢 𝔭𝔯𝔦𝔫𝔠𝔢𝔰𝔰💎 (@_PalesaLetlape) March 28, 2023

