Sjava, AKA and K.O dominate Metro FM awards nominations

Musicians Sjava, K.O, and the late rapper AKA dominated the 2023 Metro FM Music Awards (MMAs) nominations, which were announced on Thursday at Inanda Club in Sandton.

AKA and K.O topped the list with six nominations in different categories, while Sjava bagged four nominations for the esteemed industry event, which is scheduled to take place on 6 May at the Mbombela stadium in Mpumalanga.

Following the launch of the Metro FM Music Awards on 18 January in Mpumalanga, Metro FM management invited all record labels and independent artists to submit music that was eligible for entry.

The submissions for this edition of the awards opened on 19 January and closed on 28 February. During this time the SABC received over 900 entries.

Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said: “We are excited to have reached the second stage of the road to the MMAs. The announcement of MMA nominees always sets the music industry abuzz, and this year is no different. We congratulate all the nominees, as this signifies that their hard work and impact in the industry does not go unnoticed.”

Nhlengethwa said the station went the extra mile to ensure that there are measures in place to screen all entries properly, for compliance with the relevant rules of the awards.

The prestigious awards will take place on 6 May at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, and will be broadcast live on SABC 1.

