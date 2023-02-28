Skhanda World, Universal Music part ways with three artists

Skhanda World and Universal Music have let go of MA-E, Just Bheki and DJ Mr X, the record labels announced on Tuesday.

Skhanda World is also a clothing and lifestyle brand co-founded by Ntokozo “K.O” Mdluli and his longtime manager and business partner Tsholofelo Moremedi.

“The announcement comes after the record labels met and mutually agreed with the artists that they are to be relieved of their contractual commitments,” reads a statement.

“The joint labels appreciate the work that MA-E, Just Bheki and DJ Mr X have contributed to the local music industry throughout the years they have been signed to the venture.”

Rapper Emtee, born Mthembeni Ndevu, took the opportunity to ask DJ Mr X to join his record label Emtee records.

Come to Emtee records https://t.co/MikXcdAfMJ — IVANGELI (@emteerecords) February 27, 2023

