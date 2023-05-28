Slain DJ Sumbody’s mom tossed out of club by cops

A bitter fight over the estate of the late DJ Sumbody has broken out between his mother and his business partner Kagiso Setsetse.Sunday World can exclusively reveal Setsetse has unleashed cops on DJ Sumbody’s mother, who was forcefully removed from the nightclub, Ayepyep in Pretoria, which he co-owned with the slain musician.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.